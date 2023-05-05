20230505 Friday Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's Headline Skim News: {Friday: HUGE NEWS Boy in Tent!, Dumb Abduction Hoax, Texas Ranchers Not Biden, Dems and Opiod Monday, UFC so what?

Murderers Exist!, COVID GONE!, Killing on Video, King Charles/Diana in Headline, Wife brought donuts - Oh my!, Phones are bad, Are there Women basketball players?, Markle is evil huh, Woke Endangers Teachers, Russian gets hit by Ukrainian, Trump hilarious headline day ...and so much more Click Bait.} This presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.