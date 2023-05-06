Heads of state and world leaders arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla joining Hollywood royalty and politicians
Heads of state and world leaders arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla joining Hollywood royalty and politicians
Britain's Charles III’s seven-decade wait to be crowned King ended with him being formally crowned as the new King of the United..
Kate Middleton's stunning look consisted of a few crown jewels. For King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster..