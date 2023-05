Imran Khan Arrest: Army deployed in Pakistan's Punjab amid law and order crisis | Oneindia News

Pakistan is boiling with thousands of protestors on the streets demanding the release of former and now arrested Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As political tensions continue to escalate following Khan’s dramatic arrest, the Army has been deployed in Pakistan's Punjab to maintain law and order across the country.

