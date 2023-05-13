Watch: Violence escalates between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants in the Gaza Strip

Israel and Islamic Jihad militants continue to trade heavy fire despite Egyptian mediators launching a new bid to end days of fighting that has killed dozens.
In the latest developments in the ongoing clashes between Israel and Palestine, Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians and..
Israel has been conducting almost daily raids to detain Palestinians suspected of carrying out attacks on Israelis as violence..