Energy secretary responds to criticism by former ministers

Grant Shapps says the government will be judged on Rishi Sunak’s five pledges ahead of the next general election, including halving NHS waiting lists and stopping illegal migration in small boats.

Responding to criticism from former ministers including Priti Patel, the energy secretary insists the prime minister has overseen “a period of stability” after a “difficult few years with Covid and the war in Ukraine”.

Report by Blairm.

