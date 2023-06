Imran Khan says Pak military plans to jail him for 10 years; says London plan is out |Oneindia News

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan claimed on Monday that the country's powerful military establishment has planned to keep him in jail for the next 10 years under sedition charges.

In a series of tweets in the early hours of Monday, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief said that ‘the complete ‘London plan is out’.

#ImranKhan #LondonPlan #Pakistan ~PR.151~ED.102~GR.125~HT.96~