Australia cancels QUAD meeting in Sydney after Biden postpones Australia visit | Oneindia News

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called off the QUAD meeting in Sydney which was scheduled for next week.

The announcement follows US President Joe Biden's cancellation of his visit to Australia.

Instead, the leaders of Australia, the United States, India, and Japan will convene at the G7 Summit in Japan this weekend.

#QUADMeet #AnthonyAlbanese #JoeBiden #PMModi #QuadMeetCanceled ~PR.152~HT.98~ED.155~