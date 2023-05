Congress officially announces Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM, Shivakumar as deputy CM | Oneindia News

The Congress on Thursday has chosen Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister of Karnataka, and KPCC president DK Shivakumar as his deputy.

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal formally announced that Siddaramaiah will be Karnataka's next Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar will be his solo deputy.

In a press conference, Venugopal said that Shivakumar will continue as the KPCC president.

