Killers of the Flower Moon Movie

Killers of the Flower Moon Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on David Grann's broadly lauded best-selling book, KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Directed by Martin Scorsese starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion release date October 6, 2023 (in theaters)