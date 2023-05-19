PM Narendra Modi arrives in Japan’s Hiroshima to attend G7 summit | Quad | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders' meeting.

During the meeting, PM Modi is slated to exchange views with world leaders on global challenges and discuss ways to collectively address them.

The Indian Prime Minister arrived in Hiroshima on the first leg of his three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in over 40 engagements.

