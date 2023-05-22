How Florida's new immigration law will affect undocumented workers

Gov.
Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signed a law requiring employers with more than 25 employees to check their immigration status using a federal database known as E-Verify.
CNN's Carlos Suarez looks at how this law will affect undocumented workers.
ViewMornings in Miami start with a traditional cafecito before Mirella Estrada starts work as a farmworker.
"It's..
From farming to construction, a new immigration law in Florida is expected to have a wide-ranging impact on a number of industries..