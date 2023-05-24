Ron DeSantis Set To Announce White House Bid With Elon Musk On Twitter !!!

After much speculation about when it was going to happen, word has leaked out that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will make it official.

On Wednesday, May 24th at 6 PM EST, DeSantis will announce that he is running for president.

However, where he is going to make the announcement has everyone talking.

He will announce it on Twitter.

