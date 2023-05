Ron DeSantis Announces 2024 Presidential Bid On Twitter Spaces With Elon Musk

In a groundbreaking event, Ron DeSantis, the current Governor of Florida, is announcing his 2024 presidential bid on Twitter Spaces.

But that's not all - he will be joined by none other than Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and visionary behind SpaceX and Tesla.

I am still voting for Donald Trump, but I have no harsh feelings towards DeSantis supporters.

