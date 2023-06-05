This Day in History: Bobby Kennedy Is Assassinated

This Day in History: , Bobby Kennedy Is Assassinated.

June 5, 1969.

Senator Kennedy was shot at the Ambassador Hotel in LA, after making a brief victory speech to a crowd of supporters.

Considered by many to be the only hope in unifying a deeply divided nation, he had just won the California presidential primary.

22-year-old Sirhan Sirhan fired several rounds at Kennedy at close range as he was exiting the hotel through the kitchen.

Kennedy was pronounced dead the next day.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had been gunned down just months earlier.

Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death.

He spent the rest of his life in prison after California outlawed the death penalty.

Richard Nixon was elected to his first term as President of the United States later that year