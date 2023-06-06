Ukraine says Russia has blown up Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson region

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command has reported Tuesday morning that Russian forces have blown up the dam at the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power station potentially causing destruction around the town of Kherson.
