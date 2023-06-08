Mike Pence, ex-US Vice President launches 2024 election bid, blasts Donald Trump | Oneindia News

Once a loyal ally of Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence blasted the controversial ex-president.

Pence loyally served Donald Trump for four years.

On Wednesday, he slammed his former boss for the 2021 attack on the US Capitol as he launched his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Pence issued his most forceful condemnation to date of Trump's role in the attack of January 6, 2021, when the then-president's supporters stormed the US Congress to try to stop lawmakers from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

