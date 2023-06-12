This Day in History: Terrorist Gunman Attacks Pulse Nightclub

This Day in History: , Terrorist Gunman Attacks Pulse Nightclub.

June 12, 2016.

49 people were killed in the attack when 29-year-old Omar Mateen entered the club with an AR-15-type assault rifle.

Most of the casualties of the attack were members of the Orlando, FL, LGBTQ community.

During the siege on the club, Mateen made a 911 call in which he pledged his allegiance to ISIS.

At about 5am, police stormed the club and shot and killed Mateen.

Evidence shows that his original target may have been a Disney complex.

In 2018, Mateen's wife was found not guilty of obstructing justice for making contradictory statements to the FBI