Silvio Berlusconi, former Italy PM passes away: Know all about his scandalous past | Oneindia News

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi passed away on Monday.

The politician was suffering from leukemia and died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he had been admitted on June 9.

Berlusconi saw legal problems and scandals throughout his life.

It became a part of his name with his work in politics, media and sports.

Berlusconi, who was prime minister three times between 1994 and 2011, faced dozens of legal cases going back to the 1980s.

