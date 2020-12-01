Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melania Trump shows White House Christmas decorations in new video

SBS Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
First lady Melania Trump has showcased the White House Christmas decorations for 2020 under the theme 'America the Beautiful.' The Christmas trees and decorations are more traditional than in years past.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden announces more White House roles as President Trump's court losses increase [Video]

Joe Biden announces more White House roles as President Trump's court losses increase

We are starting to get a clearer picture of what President-elect Joe Biden's White House will look like. He announced key staff positions including an all-female communications team over the weekend...

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:24Published
Melania Trump Unveils Final White House Christmas Decor Theme Before Husband Leaves Office [Video]

Melania Trump Unveils Final White House Christmas Decor Theme Before Husband Leaves Office

The first lady said the "America the Beautiful" theme pays tribute to "this land we are all proud to call home"

Credit: People     Duration: 01:37Published
Here's White House video showcasing Melania Trump's Christmas decorations [Video]

Here's White House video showcasing Melania Trump's Christmas decorations

Here's White House video showcasing Melania Trump's Christmas decorations

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Following controversial Christmas comments, Melania Trump unveils White House holiday decor

 Following controversy over Melania Trump's remarks about Christmas decorating, the first lady is unveiling this year's White House decorations.
USATODAY.com

Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations, theme for 2020

 Just one week after welcoming a massive 18-plus-foot Fraser fir at the White House, first lady Melania Trump has shared footage of the...
Upworthy

Melania Trump unveils her final White House Christmas decorations and they're fine

 Well, they're not blood red Christmas trees this year, folks.  It's the very last year of Melania Trump's Christmas decorations in the White House, before...
Mashable