Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bill Gates confirms he won't use a COVID-19 vaccine to microchip people

SBS Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
During a television interview Bill Gates denied conspiracy theories that say he wants to use coronavirus vaccines to implant a microchip in people to track them.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bill Gates Bill Gates American business magnate and philanthropist

How Twitter Could Start a Nuclear War

 Last Wednesday, a Twitter insider helped hackers gain access to several high profile Twitter accounts. Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Bill Gates and others were suddenly..
WorldNews

GSK buys 10% of CureVac in vaccine tech deal

 GSK is to buy a 10% stake in German biotech company CureVac for 130 million pounds ($163.67 million), the two companies said on Monday, in a deal that bets on..
WorldNews

Twitter hackers ‘manipulated’ employees to access accounts

 Twitter says hackers "manipulated" some of its employees to access accounts in a high-profile attack on the social media company, including those of Democratic..
WorldNews
Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam

On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive double the amount back.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: PM Modi, IBM CEO talk Atmanirbhar campaign, investments in India [Video]

Watch: PM Modi, IBM CEO talk Atmanirbhar campaign, investments in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with Arvind Krishna, the Chief Executive Officer of IBM, the tech giant. The two discussed various issues such as data security, healthcare, and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published
Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened [Video]

Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened

From philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hailing India's pharmaceutical industry, to Oxford university researchers giving promising news from their vaccine trial - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published
Female protesters urge Indonesian government to pass Bill against Sexual Violence [Video]

Female protesters urge Indonesian government to pass Bill against Sexual Violence

A number of women held peaceful protests to ask the People's Representative Council of Indonesia (DPR) to pass the Draft Law on the Elimination of Sexual Violence (PKS Bill) in Jakarta,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:16Published

Tweets about this

AlWomackFL

🇺🇸 American Patriot 🇺🇸 Dr. Birx confirms what we've all known this whole time: Bill Gates & Wife pull all the strings. He called for the… https://t.co/kcvrf051bM 2 hours ago

kim9973

🍀kmm9973🍀 RT @Ian56789: 🤬🤬🤬 Trump confirms he's sold out to Big Pharma & Bill Gates. Masks do NOT reduce viral transmission & are INEFFECTIVE. Dange… 9 hours ago

Jacquel53991286

Jacqueline Whitfield @AmericaVotesUS @SaskiaPopescu ...genocide. Google, Bill Gates visited, and pointed out the dissidents, some of who… https://t.co/5DXw7qnPnF 15 hours ago