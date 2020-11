Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Turkish Grand Prix hasn't been on the Formula One calendar since 2011, but it's back this weekend as round 14 of the reshuffled 2020 season. The first Turkish Grand Prix was held in 2005 and the race has always been held at Istanbul Park Circuit, a Hermann Tilke-designed circuit that stretches 3.31 miles and runs anti-clockwise. It features 14...