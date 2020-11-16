Global  
 

Hamilton equals Schumacher's 7 F1 titles with 2020 Turkish Grand Prix win

MotorAuthority Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Hamilton equals Schumacher's 7 F1 titles with 2020 Turkish Grand Prix winFor years it seemed like it would never happen, but Lewis Hamilton on Sunday managed to equal Michael Schumacher's record tally of seven Formula One World Championship titles with a win at a rain-soaked Turkish Grand Prix. Hamilton already broke Schumacher's long-held record of 91 wins earlier this year, with his tally currently at 94. To secure...
