Hamilton equals Schumacher's 7 F1 titles with 2020 Turkish Grand Prix win
Monday, 16 November 2020 () For years it seemed like it would never happen, but Lewis Hamilton on Sunday managed to equal Michael Schumacher's record tally of seven Formula One World Championship titles with a win at a rain-soaked Turkish Grand Prix. Hamilton already broke Schumacher's long-held record of 91 wins earlier this year, with his tally currently at 94. To secure...
Lewis Hamilton is bidding to make history at this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prixby winning a record-equalling seventh world championship. The British driver,who is 85 points clear of Mercedes team-mate..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Lewis Hamilton secured a record-equalling seventh Formula One world title on Sunday after winning the Turkish Grand Prix and then warned pretenders to his crown... Mid-Day Also reported by •BBC Sport •Autosport
With the win, Hamilton has now taken an unassailable lead iver his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in the drivers' championship standings with two races in... Zee News Also reported by •DNA •BBC Sport •BBC News •Autosport