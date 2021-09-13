Daniel Ricciardo took home the win on Sunday at an eventful Formula One Italian Grand Prix. It was his first win with McLaren since joining the squad in 2021, and for McLaren it was the first win since the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Fellow McLaren driver Lando Norris finished second, 1.7 seconds back, while Mercedes-Benz AMG's Valtteri Bottas came...Full Article
Ricciardo takes Italian Grand Prix win after Verstappen and Hamilton crash
