Jeff Bezos’s wealth soars to $171.6 billion to top pre-divorce record

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos’s net worth has smashed through its previous peak, even after he relinquished a quarter of his stake in Amazon.com as part of a divorce settlement last year. Shares of the Seattle-based company surged 4.4% to a record $2,878.70 Wednesday, boosting the founder’s world-leading fortune to $171.6 billion. That tops his previous high of […]
