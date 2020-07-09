Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republicans reportedly want to shrink the 2nd round of $1,200 stimulus checks for low-income Americans and limit who gets government cash

Business Insider Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Republicans reportedly want to shrink the 2nd round of $1,200 stimulus checks for low-income Americans and limit who gets government cash· Congressional Republicans are weighing whether to narrow a second stimulus check to low-income Americans, though they haven't settled on an income threshold.
· McConnell opened the door for another stimulus check on Monday, singling out people earning under $40,000 a year as those among the hardest hit.
· Around 20 million...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Americans Have Lost More than $70 Million to Coronavirus Fraud

Americans Have Lost More than $70 Million to Coronavirus Fraud 01:03

 A new report from the Federal Trade Commission reveals that Americans have lost more than $77 million in coronavirus related fraud. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trashed stimulus money? [Video]

Trashed stimulus money?

If you are still waiting for your stimulus money, it may be in the trash. Many Americans thought the pre-paid debit card they received was a scam, and so they threw it out.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
How Medicaid Expansion Has Saved Americans' Lives [Video]

How Medicaid Expansion Has Saved Americans' Lives

Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act has effectively saved lives in a vulnerable population. According to UPI, a new study shows Medicaid expansion led to earlier detection of cancer among..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Turnabout Is Fair Play? Mexico Refuses To Let Americans Enter From Sunny Arizona [Video]

Turnabout Is Fair Play? Mexico Refuses To Let Americans Enter From Sunny Arizona

The Mexican state of Sonora borders Arizona. The border usually sees brisk traffic, as Americans cross into Mexico for tourism, commerce, and medical visits. But now, CNN reports the Mexican government..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this

josephzeballos

Joseph Zeballos-Roig RT @businessinsider: Republicans reportedly want to shrink the 2nd round of $1,200 stimulus checks for low-income Americans and limit who g… 24 minutes ago

POTUSNetwork

Presidential News Network Republicans reportedly want to shrink the 2nd round of $1,200 stimulus checks for low-income Americans and limit wh… https://t.co/bAHBCW6Ng3 36 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Republicans reportedly want to shrink the 2nd round of $1,200 stimulus checks for low-income Americans and limit wh… https://t.co/hgri2i9isz 43 minutes ago