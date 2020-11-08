'SNL' Spoofs Presidential Election with Biden, Harris and Trump
'SNL' was hilarious Saturday night, as Jim Carrey (Biden), Maya Rudolph (Harris) and Alec Baldwin (Trump) mimicked the candidates, but the most puzzling part ... how did the show find the real-life wardrobe so damn fast!!! The open began with an…
Deep roots exist between Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the world of sportsFrom high school football to a youth dance troupe, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have a long history with sports.
Donald Trump has lost to Joe Biden, what's next? The presidential transition from hell.We're in for a parade of horrors during Trump's remaining time in power. Change is coming, but along the way, fasten seatbelts for severe turbulence.
