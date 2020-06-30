Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Read Article TikTok has responded to the Indian government’s decision to ban the platform and 58 other Chinese apps. Nikhil Gandhi, Head of TikTok India, said that the company had been invited to meet the government stakeholders to respond and submit clarifications. He further said that TikTok places the highest importance on user privacy and […]
The post TikTok India says it will comply with govt order appeared first on CRN - India.
Modi government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps in India amid the rising tensions between India, China. Modi government executed a big digital surgical strike against China, stating that the apps were banned for “activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India,...
On being asked on banning of 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren said, "I think the Central government is late to take this step. These mobile..