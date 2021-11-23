Samsung to reportedly build $17B chip factory in Taylor, Texas

Samsung has reportedly selected Taylor, Texas, as the site of a planned multi-billion dollar chipmaking facility, with the plant expected to serve the company's contract manufacturing operations.



Citing sources familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reports Samsung will spend about $17 billion to build out the plant, part of the company's $205 billion in funds earmarked for investment over the next three years.Documents filed with state planners propose a site that will create about 1,800 jobs when chip production begins in 2024, the report said. It is unclear if construction jobs are also included in that figure.



