Samsung to reportedly build $17B chip factory in Taylor, Texas

Samsung to reportedly build $17B chip factory in Taylor, Texas

AppleInsider

Published

Samsung has reportedly selected Taylor, Texas, as the site of a planned multi-billion dollar chipmaking facility, with the plant expected to serve the company's contract manufacturing operations.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reports Samsung will spend about $17 billion to build out the plant, part of the company's $205 billion in funds earmarked for investment over the next three years.Documents filed with state planners propose a site that will create about 1,800 jobs when chip production begins in 2024, the report said. It is unclear if construction jobs are also included in that figure.

Read more...

Full Article