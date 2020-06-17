'When I told him Mamu is no more': Here's how Sushant Singh's 5-year-old nephew reacted to actor's death
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () The late Sushant Singh Rajputs sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media and shared how her five-year-old son reacted to the sudden demise of his "mamu". "When I told Nirvanh the news that mamu is no more, he said 'But he is alive in your heart' 3 times. When a 5-year-old can say something like that... think how strong we...
Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held in Mumbai on June 15. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence a day earlier. Police suspect suicide. Many of Sushant's colleagues from Bollywood, like actors Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, and directors Mukesh Chhabra and Abhishek...
Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi visited actor Sushant Singh Rajput's residence in Patna. He met his family and paid his condolences to them. Rajput allegedly died by suicide on June 14. The..