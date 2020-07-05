Global  

Kanye West Announces He’s Coming For Donald Trump’s Job: “I’m Running For President Of The United States”

SOHH Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West wants to make America Ye again. The hip-hop superstar has come forward to announce he’s making a last-minute run for the presidency. Kanye x President On the Fourth of July, Mr. West went to his social media channels to break the massive news. Kanye didn’t announce which party he would go […]

The post Kanye West Announces He’s Coming For Donald Trump’s Job: “I’m Running For President Of The United States” appeared first on .
