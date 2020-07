Celebrities React to News that Kelly Preston Died From Breast Cancer Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Stars are reacting to news of Kelly Preston‘s death. After it was announced that the 57-year-old actress died on Sunday (July 12) after a two-year battle with breast cancer, celebrities took to social media to mourn her death. Kelly‘s Space Camp co-star Lea Thompson took to Instagram to remember her. “I am so very sad [...] 👓 View full article