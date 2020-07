Grant Imahara, 'Mythbusters' star, dead at 49 Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Grant Imahara, a roboticist, electrical engineer and host of the hit science show "Mythbusters," died suddenly at age 49, the Hollywood Reporter said Monday. He was 49. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this g RT @RiseFallNick: RIP Grant Imahara, host of Mythbusters, The White Rabbit Project, and an advid maker of Animatronics, like Deadblow on Ba… 3 seconds ago nickdamonpop ⛽️ RT @HotFreestyle: β€˜Mythbusters’ star Grant Imahara has passed away at 49 years old. Rest in peace πŸ™πŸ½πŸ•Š https://t.co/8nuShYqnLN 5 seconds ago