UPDATE: Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence On Tory Lanez Arrest – “I Underwent Surgery To Remove The Bullets”

SOHH Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
UPDATE: Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence On Tory Lanez Arrest – “I Underwent Surgery To Remove The Bullets”Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion is getting everyone’s facts straight. The hip-hop star has come forward to speak out on her headline-generating incident last weekend with rap crooner Tory Lanez. Megan Thee Stallion x Shooting On Wednesday, Meg went to her Instagram page with some jaw-dropping details connected to last Sunday. Stallion denied landing […]

The post UPDATE: Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence On Tory Lanez Arrest – "I Underwent Surgery To Remove The Bullets" appeared first on .
Video credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Kylie Jenner Blamed For Tory Lanez & Meg Thee Stallion Drama

Kylie Jenner Blamed For Tory Lanez & Meg Thee Stallion Drama 02:26

 Tory Lanez is arrested. Megan Thee Stallion is hospitalized. Kylie Jenner is somehow blamed for their situation. Plus - The Smith family reacts to spilling their own tea.

