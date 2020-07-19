Global  
 

Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's New Wedding Photos Released!

Just Jared Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
New photos from Princess Beatrice and her new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi‘s wedding have been shared with the world! The 31-year-old royal married her love on Friday (July 17) at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor, England. The princess chose a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Princess Beatrice is married in secret

Princess Beatrice is married in secret 01:07

 Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle, after their May wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

