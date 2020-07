Larsa Pippen Is Focused On These Things After Kardashian Drama Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Larsa Pippen is seemingly addressing rumors that she and longtime friend Kim Kardashian are feuding. Fans noticed earlier today that she and Kim, and more of her family, are not following each other on social media. Larsa, 46, was part of the tweetstorm from Kim‘s husband, Kanye West, earlier this week. He had only written [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Kim Kardashian & Her Sisters Unfollow Her BFF Larsa Pippen on Instagram There seems to be even more Kardashian drama amid Kanye West‘s situation…it appears as if the Kardashian sisters have all unfollowed Larsa Pippen on...

Just Jared 10 hours ago





Tweets about this JustJared.com Larsa Pippen seemingly addressed those rumors that she's feuding with Kim Kardashian https://t.co/IH0B0y9EMg 56 minutes ago