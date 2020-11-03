Global  
 

Lady Gaga Urges People to Vote for Joe Biden at Pre-Election Rally in Pittsburgh (Video)

Just Jared Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Lady Gaga wears a denim outfit while speaking out on stage at Joe Biden‘s pre-election rally on Monday night (November 2) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Penn. The 34-year-old singer and Oscar-winning performer spoke out in support of Joe Biden and against the current president, Donald Trump. Earlier in the day, Trump slammed Gaga after [...]
 Supporters came out for Joe Biden's campaign rally at Heinz Field with just hours to go until the polls opened; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

