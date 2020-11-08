Dave Chappelle Opens Saturday Night Live Celebrating Donald Trump’s Exit
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Comedian Dave Chappelle is back-back. The hip-hop enthusiast hosts “Saturday Night Live” and delivers an unforgettable stand-up monologue. Chappelle speaks on the 2020 election, COVID-19 and President Donald Trump‘s run ending after 1 term.
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to..