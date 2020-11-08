Dave Chappelle Opens Saturday Night Live Celebrating Donald Trump’s Exit

Biden calls for healing in victory speech



[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:15 Published 7 hours ago

'Now is when the real work begins' -Harris



Vice president-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday (November 7) night spoke to the American people following Democrat Joe Biden's win for U.S. president over Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:06 Published 9 hours ago