|
|
Remo D'Souza discharged from hospital; I am back, says the choreographer-turned-director
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Choreographer-filmmaker choreographer and director Remo D'Souza, who was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital here after suffering a heart attack, has been discharged.
The 46-year-old director and ex-judge on reality show "Dance India Dance" was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben hospital on December 11. Taking to...
|
|
|
|
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
Remo D'Souza gets discharged from hospital 00:57
Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza has been discharged from the hospital. Remo was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac problems.
#RemoD'Souza #remod'souzadancevideo
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|