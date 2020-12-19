Global  
 

Remo D'Souza discharged from hospital; I am back, says the choreographer-turned-director

Mid-Day Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Choreographer-filmmaker choreographer and director Remo D'Souza, who was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital here after suffering a heart attack, has been discharged.

The 46-year-old director and ex-judge on reality show "Dance India Dance" was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben hospital on December 11. Taking to...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA
News video: Remo D'Souza gets discharged from hospital

Remo D'Souza gets discharged from hospital 00:57

 Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza has been discharged from the hospital. Remo was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac problems. #RemoD'Souza #remod'souzadancevideo

