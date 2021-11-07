Iraqi Prime Minister Survives Armed Drone Assassination Attempt

Iraqi Prime Minister Survives Armed Drone Assassination Attempt

Mediaite

Published

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi survived an attempted assassination with armed drones on Saturday, the country said. Two Iraqi officials told The Associated Press that seven of the prime minister’s security guards were injured in the attack. State media said the attack targeted his residence within Green Zone, a heavily fortified area in Baghdad that […]

Full Article