You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bolsonaro attends rally as Brazil political scandal heats up



Protest took place as the US mulls a ban on travellers from Brazil after a surge in coronavirus cases. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:53 Published 3 hours ago Americans Return To Beaches, Boardwalks To Usher In Summer



Honoring the memories of veterans, Americans spent the Memorial Day weekend fishing, sunbathing on beaches, and strolling on boardwalks. However, Reuters reports the occasional person wearing a mask.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published 9 hours ago

Tweets about this