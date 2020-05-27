U.S. coronavirus deaths top 100,000 as country reopens
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 (
4 hours ago)
U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 100,000 on Wednesday even as the daily average death toll declines, businesses reopen and Americans emerge from lockdowns across the country.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
3 hours ago
U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 100,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally. Chris Dignam has more on the ongoing battle to contain the deadly disease. U.S. coronavirus deaths top 100,000 -Reuters tally 03:47
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
COVID-19 Killed More Than 100,000 Americans In Just Three Months Four days before CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield predicted it would happen, the COVID-19 death toll in the US reached 100,000 on Wednesday. According to Business Insider, the grim number represents.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published 30 minutes ago
COVID-19 numbres in Nevada | May 27 We have new numbers on COVID-19 in Nevada. There are 3 new deaths and 67 new cases reported in Clark County this morning. Statewide, 116 new cases were reported. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 6 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this