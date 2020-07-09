Supreme Court Rules Large Swath of Oklahoma Remains Tribal Reservation

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago



SCOTUS rules for pro se petitioner in tribal case that could upend hundreds of convictions The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large part of eastern central Oklahoma is an American Indian reservation, a decision that calls into question…

ABA Journal 4 hours ago



Supreme Court rules criminal cases from historical tribal land cannot be handled by Oklahoma state prosecutors The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Thursday that when Oklahoma became a state in 1906, Creek tribal lands within its borders never lost their reservation status.

FOXNews.com 3 hours ago





Tweets about this