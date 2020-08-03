|
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
CAPE CANAVERAL : , Fla. (AP) — Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to close out an unprecedented test flight by Elon Musk's SpaceX company. It was the first splashdown by U.S. astronauts in 45 years, with the first commercially built and operated spacecraft to carry people to and from orbit. The return clears the way for another SpaceX crew launch as early as next month and possible tourist flights next year. Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken arrived back on Earth in their SpaceX Dragon capsule named Endeavour, less than a day after departing the International Space Station and two...
SpaceX American private aerospace company
SpaceX capsule brings 2 NASA astronauts back to EarthTwo NASA astronauts splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico inside a SpaceX capsule after a mission to the International Space Station — the first time in 45 years..
CBS News
NASA Astronauts Safely Return to Earth: 'Thank You for Flying SpaceX'Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley returned to Earth in the first water landing by an American space crew since 1975.
NYTimes.com
SpaceX, NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 yearsTwo NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico. This was the first..
USATODAY.com
NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government
AP Top Stories August 2 PHere are the top stories for Sunday, August 2nd: Trump to be renominated in private; Thousands evacuated ahead of Southern California wildfire; Israeli police..
USATODAY.com
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Florida breaks single-day COVID-19 death toll as hurricane loomsFlorida is facing record high coronavirus deaths as Hurricane Isaias approaches. State-run testing sites have been shut down and hurricane shelters will require..
CBS News
Tropical Storm Isaias hits Florida coast with high winds and dangerous surfTropical Storm Isaias is churning off Florida's east coast, after unleashing high winds and dangerous surf along the state's Atlantic coast. Now, the storm is..
CBS News
Florida man once bitten by alligator is chomped by 8-foot shark while on vacationJustin Stuller is now sporting two dozen stitches and a small limp after tangling with an eight-foot lemon shark in the Florida Keys.
USATODAY.com
Tropical Storm Isaias, Grazing Florida, Takes Aim at CarolinasThe Florida coast was spared severe damage on Sunday, but much of the Eastern Seaboard is threatened with flooding rains.
NYTimes.com
Cape Canaveral, Florida City in Florida
NASA rover Perseverance blasts off to Mars seeking signs of lifeDALLAS : NASA launched its latest Mars rover, dubbed Perseverance, on Thursday, the first step in the space agency's newest effort to hunt for signs of ancient..
WorldNews
Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America
Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 5 p.m. Update
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:47Published
Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur
SpaceX capsule and NASA astronauts return to Earth in first splashdown since 1975Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, two NASA astronauts, returned to Earth in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to..
CBS News
Egypt tells Elon Musk its pyramids were not built by aliensEgypt invited the billionaire to visit, after he appeared to tweet support for conspiracy theorists.
BBC News
Twitter reveals exactly how bitcoin scammers hacked Elon Musk's, Kim Kardashian's accountsTwitter just released an update on the massive hack that prompted the Great Blue Tick Silence of 2020, letting...
WorldNews
Elon Musk challenges Johnny Depp to a 'cage fight' over Amber Heard threesome claims
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Bob Behnken US Air Force officer, NASA astronaut and former Chief of the Astronaut Office
SpaceX 's Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule splashes down off Florida coastAstronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken spent a little over two months on the International Space Station.
USATODAY.com
Doug Hurley American astronaut
