Donald Trump to pardon women's suffragist Susan B Anthony

SBS Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump says he will posthumously pardon US women's rights activist Susan B Anthony who was fined in 1872 for voting illegally.
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Trump to pardon women's rights activist Susan B Anthony

Trump to pardon women's rights activist Susan B Anthony 00:54

 Anthony, who died before the 19th amendment was ratified, was convicted of voting illegally in 1872.

