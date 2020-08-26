|
Missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes' body found in Texas, police say
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The body of a missing soldier is believed to have been found about 30 miles from Fort Hood, the Army base in Texas where he was stationed.
