The Batman halts production after Robert Pattinson reportedly tests positive for coronavirus

WorldNews Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
The Batman halts production after Robert Pattinson reportedly tests positive for coronavirusProduction on The Batman has paused after Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Warner Bros confirmed in a statement to Vanity Fair that a member of the...
Video Credit: THR News
News video: 'The Batman' Halts Production After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID-19 | THR News

'The Batman' Halts Production After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID-19 | THR News 01:15

 'The Batman' has pressed pause on its London production after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. would not comment specifically on the individual who tested positive on set.

Batman filming paused after Robert Pattinson 'tests positive for coronavirus'

 Lead actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for coronavirus, according to US media reports.
'The Batman' halted as Pattinson tests positive [Video]

'The Batman' halted as Pattinson tests positive

[NFA] British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting production of “The Batman.” Lisa Bernhard has more.

New 'No Time to Die' Trailer, 'The Batman' Pauses Production & More News | THR News [Video]

New 'No Time to Die' Trailer, 'The Batman' Pauses Production & More News | THR News

'The Batman' presses pause on production in London after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two youngest daughters test positive for COVID-19 and Universal drops a trailer for 'No Time To Die.'

Robert Pattinson reportedly has COVID-19, and The Batman has halted production

 Warner Bros.

Production of Warner Bros.’ The Batman has been delayed yet again, this time because star Robert Pattison has tested positive for..
'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going [Video]

'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going

Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet" finally arrives in U.S. movie theaters this weekend, hoping to revive movie going after a pandemic-induced closure of indoor theaters and a dearth of new content. Fred Katayama reports.

Thousands Of College Students Across Country Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Thousands Of College Students Across Country Test Positive For Coronavirus

COVID-19 spreading on college campuses is a growing concern as thousands of students test positive across the country; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Robert Pattinson tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Robert Pattinson tests positive for coronavirus

Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, after it was confirmed a member of 'The Batman' production crew contracted the virus.

65 staffers of Sukdev dhaba in Murthal test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

65 staffers of Sukdev dhaba in Murthal test positive for COVID-19

At least 65 staffers of a famous eatery on outskirts of Delhi tested positive for coronavirus. Murthal area in Sonipat is one of the favourite weekend gateways for food lovers for Delhiites.

