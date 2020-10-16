IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik hands over Kolkata Knight Riders captaincy to Eoin Morgan Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Dinesh Karthik has taken a huge decision and has decided to hand over the captaincy of the Kolkata Knight Riders team to Eoin Morgan. Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore confirmed the news when he said that Dinesh Karthik wanted to focus more on his batting and wanted to contribute more as a wicketkeeper to the side.


