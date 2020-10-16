Global  
 

2020 Election Live Updates: The Biden-Trump Town Hall Events Presented Parallel Universes

NYTimes.com Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Democratic Senate candidates in competitive races across the country are breaking fund-raising records. President Trump holds rallies in Florida and Georgia today, as Joe Biden travels to Michigan.
 In the wake of the canceled presidential debate that had been scheduled to take place in Miami this week, both President Trump and Joe Biden are set to host competing town hall events on network television — at the same time. Cheddar's Megan Pratz reports.

