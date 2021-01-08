Hall of Fame manager and Los Angeles Dodger icon Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
Published
Tommy Lasorda, the charismatic manager, led the Dodgers to eight division championships, four NL pennants and two World Series titles from 1976-1996.
Published
Tommy Lasorda, the charismatic manager, led the Dodgers to eight division championships, four NL pennants and two World Series titles from 1976-1996.
Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized with heart-related concerns in Orange County, the team..