SEOUL • Hyundai Motor backed away from a statement confirming it is in talks with Apple on developing self-driving cars that fuelled an US$8 billion (S$10.6 billion) surge in the Korean carmaker's market value yesterday, saying instead that it received requests for potential cooperation from a number of firms. Revising its statement for a second time in a matter of hours, the South Korean carmaker said it has been contacted by potential partners for the development of autonomous electric vehicles, removing any reference to Apple. Shares of Hyundai surged 19 per cent,...Full Article
Hyundai U-turns on confirmation of talks with Apple on electric car
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Do we have confirmation of Apple’s car ambitions thanks to Hyundai?
Invezz
Tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) was rumored to be interested in developing a car for years but on Friday we might have..
You might like
More coverage
Hyundai in talks with Apple—potentially on EVs
MotorAuthority
Hyundai is in talks with Apple, the automaker confirmed Friday to The Korea Economic Daily following its report that the two..
-
Hyundai Says in Early Talks With Apple After Electric Vehicle Tie-Up Report
Newsmax
-
Apple and Hyundai in talks over electric vehicle venture whilst Musk’s Tesla charges on
Proactive Investors
-
Hyundai in talks with Apple for electric car partnership
Autocar
-
Hyundai's confusion over Apple electric car tie-up
BBC News