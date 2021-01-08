Hyundai U-turns on confirmation of talks with Apple on electric car

SEOUL • Hyundai Motor backed away from a statement confirming it is in talks with Apple on developing self-driving cars that fuelled an US$8 billion (S$10.6 billion) surge in the Korean carmaker's market value yesterday, saying instead that it received requests for potential cooperation from a number of firms. Revising its statement for a second time in a matter of hours, the South Korean carmaker said it has been contacted by potential partners for the development of autonomous electric vehicles, removing any reference to Apple. Shares of Hyundai surged 19 per cent,...